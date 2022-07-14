Succumb to the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer

Look, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has a lot of stuff working against it. For starters, did they notice that the middle six words of the title are just same words said twice? The new Amazon Prime series is a prequel to the much-loved original LOTR books and movies, which also kind of already had a prequel in The Hobbit, but who’s counting? “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an epic and ambitious telling of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth,” says the press release accompanying the latest teaser. “This epic drama … will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.” Miss Press Release doesn’t give us much plot there, but Sauron is at least a guarantee. The series is reportedly based on at least part of Tolkien’s The Silmarillion, which is kind of a LOTR Bible and appears to be referenced in the opening of the trailer. However, the press release doesn’t reference The Silmarillion at all, so we’ll see when the series drops if that’s really the case. If we don’t find out when season one premieres on September 2, don’t worry: There’s already a season two coming.

