Los Espookys Season Two Will Be Más Fantástico Que Antes

We’ve waited three long years for the resurrection of Julio Torres’s trope-defying comedy series Los Espookys, and today it stirs from its slumber. The teaser trailer for season two begins with a directive from Fred Armisen: “Go to the cemetery. Dig up the coffin. Look at the corpse.” It looks like Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco) and his intrepid gang of Scoobys will uncover that most glamorous of mysteries: the case of a slain beauty queen. Along the way, they will encounter guest stars, including Oscar-nominated Roma actress Yalitza Aparicio playing the moon and Isabella Rossellini playing herself. The other Einbinder, Spike, will also return as the water spirit Sombra del Agua. This season’s episodes will be directed by Sebastián Silva and Tati actor Ana Fabrega, and it premieres on HBO on Friday, September 16, at 11 p.m.

Related