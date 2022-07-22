Mac Miller’s I Love Life, Thank You Now Available on Streaming Services

Mac Miller. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Mac Miller’s estate has released the rapper’s sixth mixtape, I Love Life, Thank You, on streaming platforms. Miller first dropped the 13-track mixtape in October 2011, with features from Talib Kweli, Sir Michael Rocks, the Come Up, and Bun B. Production credits include work from 9th Wonder, Clams Casino, Big Jerm, Cardo, E Dan, Black Diamond, Brandun DeShay, and Miller. Released a month prior to his debut studio album Blue Slide Park, the mixtape’s tracks were released alongside his “Road 2 a Million Fans” campaign beginning in April 2011. For every 100,000 followers he gained on Twitter, he dropped a new song. “Love Lost” came first, followed by “Family First,” “Just a Kid,” “The Miller Family Reunion,” “Cold Feet,” and, finally, “Willie Dynamite,” which arrived when he reached 900,000 followers. He made the whole project available for digital download after hitting one million.

To celebrate the release of I Love Life, Rostrum Records and the r/hiphopheads sub-Reddit are set to host a space streaming the mixtape for 12 hours, sharing never-before-seen photos and videos, doing giveaways, and speaking with people close to Miller, who died of an overdose on September 7, 2018. His final album Circles was released posthumously in January 2020 with the help of producer Jon Brion. Then, in 2021, Miller’s free mixtape Faces — which Vulture critic Craig Jenkins called “the best work of his young career” at the time — debuted on streaming after seven years. Listen to I Love Life, Thank You below.