Martha Stewart, Home Expert, Has ‘Never Been a Home-wrecker’

Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Martha Stewart just wants to take a man home who isn’t married to one of her friends. The Martha Stewart Living founder told Chelsea Handler on her podcast Dear Chelsea that it’s been “a while” since her last relationship. (“Not too long,” though, she clarified.) She’s got her eyes on a few guys, but there’s just one problem. “Turns out, you know, one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine,” Stewart revealed, before adding, “He’s so attractive.” “You can’t be a home-wrecker,” Handler cut in, but Stewart, the expert on all things home, already knows this. “I’ve never been a home-wrecker, and I’ve tried really hard not to be,” she said. “I’ve had the opportunity to be a home-wrecker, and I have not taken anybody up on it.” (👀) When Handler suggested that some of these men’s marriages could dissipate, Stewart, known innovator, had another idea. “Or maybe they’ll die,” she said. “I always think, Oh gosh, couldn’t that person just die? Not painfully, just die.” Says the authority on good living!