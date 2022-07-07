Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Hawaiian Shirt Join Marvel’s Echo

Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox, reunited. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

If you can’t get enough of Charlie Cox, who can blame you? Marvel certainly can’t. It’s bringing back the actor, who previously portrayed Matthew Murdock (a.k.a. Daredevil), in Echo, an upcoming Disney+ series based on the titular vigilante and starring Maya Lopez. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Vincent D’Onofrio will also be making his return as the Kingpin after a brief Hawaiian-shirt-clad stint in 2021’s Hawkeye. While D’Onofrio and Cox made their MCU debuts long after their Netflix-Marvel show was canceled, Echo will mark the first time we see these two together since then. Seeing as Echo, Daredevil, and Kingpin have plenty of comics history, the show should be a hell of a reunion. And it won’t be the end for them, either, seeing as a new Daredevil series is possibly in the works.

While the Daredevil news is exciting, THR also hinted — with sourcing from the podcast The Weekly Planet — that another former Netflix-Marvel hero may be reintroduced in Echo because the plot may find Daredevil seeking help from another ally. That ally? Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones. It’s the latest hint that Kevin Feige & Co. may be keen to bring back the forgotten Netflix shows. Hell, they even brought back Black Bolt (Anson Mount) from the tragic Inhumans show. Give us the biting cool girl Jessica Jones.