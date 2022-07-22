The Pressure’s Off For Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Pressurelicious’

Megan Thee Stallion may feel a lot of pressure for the success of her forthcoming studio album, but she continues to release bangers while also working on her acting career. Despite the song leaking early online, Megan still shines in her latest track, “Pressurelicious.” She raps about bags, specifically the ones from Tik Tok’s favorite luxury brand. “Hair and nails match my Birkin, I don’t block hoes, keep lurking,” she raps in the opening verse of the song. During her first collaboration with Future, who she lovingly called “fucking ratchet” in an interview with Rolling Stone, he also raps about bags, but obviously different ones than a Hérmes purse. “Pressure she good for the image, I put her in vintage, Imma take care of the business, Drop a bag and hit different.” This song, alongside “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie,” will reportedly be on her second studio album out in September. No pressure.

