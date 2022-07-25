ALERT: A new member of the MCU (Michaela Coel Universe) just dropped. Starring in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Michaela Coel’s latest character has been unlocked: a combat warrior named Aneka, announced during Marvel’s SDCC panel. In the comic books, Aneka is a battle instructor who trains female warriors to prepare for the Doomwar, a 2010 comic-book story line that sees Wakanda’s throne challenged (and Shuri as Black Panther). Aneka is a part of the Midnight Angels, a subgroup of the Dora Milaje, the personal bodyguards of the Black Panther headed by Danai Gurira’s Okoye in the first movie. The plot of the sequel has been kept under wraps, but the new details guarantee there will be a new foe for Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, and Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, to handle without Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.

Namor, an Atlantian king played by Tenoch Huerta, will be the new villain for Wakanda. Inspired by the Mayan culture, Namor is one of Marvel’s oldest characters, first premiering in 1939. While some fans thought Daniel Kaluuya’s W’Kabi would return as the film’s villain, Kaluuya was unable to reprise his role due to scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s Nope. Guess Huerta said “Yup!”