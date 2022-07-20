Mike Trailer: Mike Tyson’s Gotta Be Mike

When we look back on 2022, we will remember that there were two great Mike Tyson impressions: Trevante Rhodes in Mike and Monet X Change on Snatch Game. The trailer for Mike, Hulu’s four-episode biographical miniseries starring Rhodes, just dropped, showing off Rhodes with Tyson’s memorable face tattoo. Laura Harrier plays the fighter turned entertainer’s first wife, actress Robin Givens, who accused him of domestic violence in 1988, months into their marriage. The trailer also includes a pretty hefty amount of B.J. Minor as Teen Mike, with Minor joining Ashton Sanders in the category of Teen Trevantes. There is no ear-biting in the trailer, but we’d imagine they’re saving that for the real show.

