Seeing Stranger Things’ Vecna Made Millie Bobby Brown Cry

Vecna. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

She’s a 10, but she cries when she sees Vecna? She’s an Eleven. Per Variety, Millie Bobby Brown had a strong reaction when she saw Jamie Campbell Bower in his prosthetic costume as the Stranger Things season 4 villain. “They brought her up into a position where she’s bound,” Bower recalled to Variety. “I walked up to her [as Vecna] and she burst into tears. She wouldn’t look at me, and she was visibly just disgusted by the whole thing.” He added that Brown calmed down once she recognized him beneath the makeup. Apparently, one of the clues that tipped her off was the scent of cigarettes on her smoker co-star. Bower previously told Vulture that he had made a child actor cry on set while in character (“Through nothing else other than just doing what I was told. Let me make that perfectly clear!”) on set of the Duffer Brothers’ Netflix series. Hey, if you’re going to spend seven hours transforming into a sinewy baddie, you might as well commit. As for Brown, or anyone else who gets frightened? Just remember that Kate Bush can always come running up that hill to save you.