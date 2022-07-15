NBA YoungBoy Found Not Guilty in Los Angeles Gun Trial

Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, born Kentrell Gaulden, was found not guilty in his felony gun trial in Los Angles on July 15. Gaulden was charged with possession of a firearm after authorities recovered a pistol from the floor of his car during his arrest in Los Angeles last March. According to Rolling Stone, he argued that he had no intention of possessing the gun, as he did not know it was in his car at the time. At the trial, it was revealed that no DNA or fingerprints of his had been found on the weapon. Just three days ago, the judge ruled to exclude the use of his lyrics as evidence. Vulture has reached out to NBA YoungBoy’s legal team for comment.

Gaulden isn’t in the clear just yet: The case that led to his L.A. arrest is set for trial in Louisana. He was arrested in Baton Rouge in 2020 for possession of an unregistered gun. The judge in Louisana has ruled out using video evidence that had been obtained illegally with an improper search warrant.