The Gray Man Follows the Green With Spinoff and Sequel

It turns out the Ryan Gosling movie that dutifully gave us a pre-Barbie press tour, The Gray Man, is getting its own Gray World. Netflix has ordered a sequel and spinoff to the recent flick. The Grayer Man (our title, feel free to use it, Netflix) will also be directed by the Russo Brothers, who helmed the first installment. “The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal,” said Les Russos in a press release. “We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon.” Netflix is additionally ordering a spinoff film in the Gray Man Cinematic Universe (GMCU) by the writers of Deadpool, Paul Wernick and Rhett Rheese.

The Gray Man Universe is expanding! A sequel to The Gray Man is now in development with star Ryan Gosling, directors Joe & Anthony Russo & co-writer Stephen McFeely set to return!



A spin-off is also in the works from acclaimed screenwriters Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese (Deadpool) pic.twitter.com/avtawpRB7F — Netflix (@netflix) July 26, 2022

The Gray Man is the most expensive movie Netflix has yet produced, which is perhaps not surprising given its star power: The film also starred Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. Plus, there’s always Gosling, who had not starred in a film since 2018’s First Man, in which he was one of a Bunch of Boys. Though we have no way of knowing how many people actually watched The Gray Man unless Netflix chooses to tell us, apparently their $200 million bet paid off. GMCU takeover.