Never Have I Ever Shipped #Daxton So Hard

Never Have I Ever has returned from summer break (hey, some kids go back to school early!) for season three of the hit Netflix series. Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Paxton (Darren Barnet) have returned as Sherman Oaks High’s most popular couple, but, uh, also returning are Devi’s doubts about the relationship. The new season follows Devi, Eleanor, and Fabiola through their junior year of high school as they deal with relationships, family, and, in Eleanor’s case, the theater. Filled with Olivia Rodrigo jokes and teenage hormones, the trailer teases a potential breakup for Daxton but quickly shows that a new guy, Des, played by Anirudh Pisharody, might be on the horizon. Narrated by tennis champion John McEnroe (and maybe other special guests, we hope), the new season premieres on August 12 on Netflix.

Related