Just Guess What the NFL Called Its New Streaming Service

Streamliner At your service. Photo: NFL

The NFL knows how many streaming services are called the same thing — it just doesn’t care. It killed NFL Game Pass today to launch a shiny new thing named NFL+. Available now through the NFL App, the new sports streaming platform mostly does what you’d probably predict something called NFL+ would do: play football games and football-adjacent stuff.

However, there are some laughable limitations to what you can stream; subscribers will not be getting access to the full NFL slate as they would with the league’s pricier Sunday Ticket. Here’s a rundown of what comes with the base tier and the Premium tier (which is what Game Pass became):

NFL+

• costs $4.99 a month; $39.99 a year

• has live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices

• has live out-of-market preseason games across all devices

• has live game audio (home, away, and national calls) for every game of the season

• has NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free)

NFL+ Premium

• costs $9.99 a month; $79.99 a year

• has everything NFL Game Pass had

• has everything base NFL+ has

• has full game replays across devices (ad-free)

• has condensed game replays across devices (ad-free)

• has Coaches Film, including All-22 (ad-free)

The devil’s in the device details. The league’s longtime commissioner and reliable heel Roger Goodell touted access to “the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games” in an accompanying statement, but if you want to stream its biggest live games on a TV, NFL+ won’t help. And several of the base tier’s NFL+ offerings had been free on the NFL App until now. Compare that to the other major sports league’s offerings — NBA League Pass, NHL.TV or MLB.TV — which offer out-of-market games, and NFL+ feels thin.

For a more sweeping football package, you’ll need to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, for about $300 (though Sunday Ticket’s future is also uncertain, with several streaming companies jockeying to win the next contract). “We look forward,” Goodell said in that statement, “to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans.”