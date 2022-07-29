Nicki Minaj’s Docuseries Promises ‘A Story So Raw’

Nicki Minaj, Nicki Lewinsky. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Barbz: Nicki Minaj did not forget about the docuseries she’s been teasing for years. On July 28, Nicki Lewinsky (Nicki the Ninja, Nicki the Boss, Nicki the Harajuku Barbie) released the first teaser trailer to Nicki: A Six-Part Documentary Series on Twitter. “COMING SOON!!!!” she tweeted, “The #NickiDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. Love you so much.” The trailer begins with a video of the rapper in New York before she hit it big followed by clips of her dive into early fame. “You don’t get a manual on how to be a famous rapper,” she says in the clip. “You just learn it as you go.” Produced by Canadian company Bron Studios, the series bills itself as “a story so raw” — so raw, in fact, that Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, appears onscreen to show the moments when she was “the strongest I’ve ever been in my life.” Petty was recently sentenced to three years of probation and one year of house arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles.

Coming SOON!!!! The #NickiDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. Love you so much. 😘🫶🏽🎀💕🦄 pic.twitter.com/KbOY5fPU0s — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 28, 2022

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have #HBOMAX on board to help me tell my story in this delicate & memorable way,” Nicki captioned her Instagram post when the docuseries was first announced in November 2020. However, the streamer was conspicuously absent from the trailer’s rollout, hinting at HBO Max dropping the project. In an email to Vulture, reps confirmed the series will no longer be featured on the platform: “It was determined last year that the Nicki Minaj documentary series will not appear on HBO Max. We wish Nicki and BRON all the best with their launch plans.”

This post has been updated.