Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Sentenced to House Arrest

Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband, has been sentenced to three years probation and one year house detention (per Pitchfork). Petty failed to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles, and as a result he has been sentenced to probation and house arrest, as well as a fine of $55,000. Petty pleaded guilty in September 2021. According to the original indictment, Petty had 5 days to register as a sex offender when he moved to Los Angeles in July 2019. Petty failed to register, according to the indictment.

Petty was convicted for the sexual assault of Jennifer Hough in 1995 at age 16. His accuser filed suit against Petty and Minaj in August 2021, for alleged recent harassment and intimidation. Hough also said that associates of Petty’s claimed they were paying to put a bounty on her head. Nicki Minaj was eventually dropped from the suit. She and Petty moved to LA shortly after marrying.