Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi

How you meet someone in 2022 when they don’t have a social media profile? Through their friends, duh. Or, co-stars at least. As he told Vulture earlier this year, Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn doesn’t have much of a social media footprint. “I don’t have TikTok,” he said. “I have an Instagram account managed by a friend.” Which means that he hasn’t been exposed to his autotuned voice in the form of “Chrissy Wake Up” nearly as much as the rest of us. But it also means Doja Cat has to rope in other cast members to shoot her shot. Noah Schnapp, who plays sweet baby Will on the show, posted DMs he exchange with Doja Cat about the object of her affection. After pointing out that he “doesn’t have a DM to slide in,” Schnapp provides Doja with the account. But alas! That IG is maintained by “a friend.” What kind of friend, Eddie? Hmmm?

Noah Schnapp shares DMs of Doja Cat asking him to set her up with #StrangerThings co-star Joseph Quinn. pic.twitter.com/vl22IK3SCW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 7, 2022