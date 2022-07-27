Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Alleged exes Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett appeared on the red carpet together for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3, and the adults invested in the young adult drama are shaking. This can only mean one thing: new music is coming. Rodrigo and Bassett were a couple on the show, and possibly also in real life? Though the two have never officially confirmed a relationship happened and died in 2020, fans have interpreted breakup songs like Rodrigo’s “driver’s license” and Bassett’s “Lie Lie Lie” to be about each other. And then Sabrina Carpenter came on the scene as a Bassett love interest when the two were spotted at a Black Lives Matter march. Fans connected Carpenter’s “Skin” video to Rodrigo, who I Don’t Know Her’d her way out of comment to the press.

Now Rodrigo and Bassett are smiling on the red carpet, which seems significant. Does it confirm that Rodrigo isn’t long for the series? One last goodbye? Rumors have been swirling that Olivia has gotten too big for the series and wants to make an exit. Disney has confirmed that Rodrigo will have a reduced role, but makes no claims that she’s soured on the series.