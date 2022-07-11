She’s killing it. Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/ HULU

If looks could kill, Mabel and her hoop earrings are guilty as charged. Hulu announces they’re back to put the gorgeous in drop-dead as Only Murders in the Building gets renewed for a third season. Described as a “crown jewel” in Hulu’s slate, the show will once again feature Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel for another round of solving murders and podcasting while wearing stylish coats. Announced ahead of the second-season finale, which will stream later in August, the third-season plot has been kept under wraps as the trip tries to clear their names of Bunny Folger’s murder. There are plenty of suspects for cameos in the future: Cara Delevingne, Mabel’s current romantic interest; Michael Rapaport, a detective who doesn’t get podcasts; and Amy Schumer, a building neighbor who tries to pitch the pod as a TV show. One thing’s for certain: People will watch. Only Murders in the Building season two is currently streaming on Hulu, with new episodes on Tuesdays.