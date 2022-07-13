Orphan: First Kill Looks As Spooky and Murderous As the Original

“Hello, Mommy,” Esther murmurs into the mirror, rehearsing for the role of a lifetime. She’s playing a little girl who returns home after a four year disappearance, ready to be embraced by the love of her family. But really, she’s something else entirely. The only embrace she’s seeking is with the blood of her victims. This is the story of Orphan: First Kill, the prequel to the 2009 slasher Orphan. The original movie tells the story of Esther, a 9-year-old Russian child adopted by a family. Only she’s not a little kid — she’s a grown woman in her mid-30s with a hormone disorder and a penchant for murdering her adopted families. First Kill turns back time to Esther’s first taste of blood and the beginning of her beloved game of posing as a child to commit spooky homicides. Isabelle Fuhrman reprises her role as Esther with no CGI keeping her young, while Julia Stiles and Rossif Sutherland play the poor fools who let her into their lives. After the parents notice their daughter’s spooky behavior and advanced drawing techniques, her performance ends and the real game can begin. Orphan: First Kill is out in select theaters and streaming on Paramount+ on August 19.

