Paramore’s Going on Para-Tour After 4 Years

Photo: C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Looks like we’re getting Para-more! Paramore is going on tour in fall 2022 for the first time in four years. The tour will primarily cover the United States plus one stop in Toronto, you lucky Ontarian ducks. The announcement comes after Rolling Stone reported in January that Paramore has been in the studio and that they were feeling really good about what they were making. “I’m always waiting for the moment for us to know we’re onto something new and we’re not just rehashing the same shit,” said Paramore front woman Hayley Williams. “It’s not about it feeling like a hit so much as it’s a scary, exciting feeling that you’re treading uncharted waters. It keeps you curious. We got to feel that feeling early on this time.”

Shows. Fall 2022.



Verified Fan Presale Registration starts TODAY through Sunday at: https://t.co/fVS8MHifhc



Verified Fan Presale starts Wednesday, July 20th at 10AM local.



General on-sale starts Friday, July 22nd at 10AM local.



See you there. pic.twitter.com/6uU0SF2Suz — paramore (@paramore) July 15, 2022

Paramore’s last album, After Laughter, came out five years ago now, but in the interim, Williams released a solo album, Petals for Armor. One thing to note: There shan’t be any “Misery Business,” even on the new tour. Williams said in 2018 that she didn’t want to perform the song any longer because of its misogynistic lyrics. She’d previously detailed being uncomfortable with those lyrics in a 2015 blog post. So no, you won’t get to be in the business of misery, but in regard to the rest of their iconic catalogue, that’s the only exception.