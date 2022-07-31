Pat Carroll, The Little Mermaid’s Ursula, Dead at 95

Photo: JIMI CELESTE/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Pat Carroll, who won an Emmy for her work in television and voiced Ursula the Sea Witch in 1989’s The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95, per Deadline. Before the Disney work she is best remembered for today, Carroll had an extensive TV resume. She won an Emmy for her work on Sid Caesar’s House in 1956, and was a regular on the sitcom Make Room For Daddy in the early 60s. She also played Shirley’s mom on Happy Days spinoff Laverne and Shirley. Sadly, she did not appear on the Laverne and Shirley animated spinoff, Laverne and Shirley in the Army. It could have kicked off her voice over career sooner. She did variety shows headlined by Steve Allen, Red Buttons, Danny Kaye, Red Skelton and Carol Burnett, as well as playing a wicked stepsister in the 1965 TV version of Cinderella.

In 1989, Carroll debuted as Ursula the Sea Witch in the first film of the Disney renaissance, The Little Mermaid. She reprised Ursula in such ancillary properties as the Little Mermaid TV show, House of Mouse, and the Kingdom Hearts video game series. Beyond Ursula, Carroll voiced Grandma on Garfield, provided additional voices on A Goofy Movie, and voiced Old Lady Crowley in the Tangled sequel series.