Pete Davidson Is In a New (Advertising) Relationship

Just a couple months after he ended things with Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson has already entered a new relationship. Don’t get excited, Ye — he’s still with Kim Kardashian (or at least his new “jasmine ∞ aladdin” tattoo honoring their first kiss seems to suggest so). But Davidson does have a new business partner. According to Adweek, the comedian has signed a four-year brand deal with Manscaped. In his first ad for the company, he declares that he is “the new face, among other parts,” of the lifestyle and grooming brand. The video features him brandishing a razor while dressed in an open robe, making quips like, “Let’s show ‘em how hairless we can be, boys.” As we now know from the season two trailer of The Kardashians, Davidson will quite literally drop everything for a chance to shower with his girlfriend. So maybe it makes actually makes sense that he’s suddenly decided to become a spokesperson for hygiene? Davidson has previously appeared in commercials for H&M, Hellmann’s, and Smartwater, but this multi-year partnership seems like his biggest step into brand deals so far. Hey, he’s got to keep up with the Kardashians somehow. We’re sure Kris Jenner is proud.