Is Jiminy Cricket nosy or just an earnest observer of the travails of Geppetto? The insect is everywhere in the trailer to Guillermo del Toro’s lush stop-motion Pinocchio, based on the classic Carlo Collodi novel. No top hat for him; this Jiminy is first seen journaling at home about his backpacking trips across Europe across the land, identifying one particular story worth telling. He recounts a tale of “imperfect fathers and imperfect sons … and loss and love” — the story of the wooden boy Pinocchio and his father Geppetto. Jiminy Cricket’s memory of the events is so specific, you can imagine the bug sitting in tree limbs during Geppetto’s first son’s funeral and on windowsills of the woodcarver’s home to eavesdrop on all the tea. He even follows the old man to the spirit forest to animate the soon-to-be mischievous wooden boy. If this movie is anything like the Disney one, we know Cricket’s nosiness earns him a job as Pinocchio’s conscience and good-bye to life on the road. Earlier details about the premise revealed that the movie is set during the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, though the trailer doesn’t quite go there.

Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, the movie features an impressive voice cast. Ewan McGregor is Jiminy, while David Bradley voices Geppetto and newcomer Gregory Mann takes on Pinocchio. Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton are also set to enchant. The whimsical film hits theaters in November before moving to Netflix in December.