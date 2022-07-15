Snooki Wishes Republican Senate Candidate Dr. Oz ‘Luck’ on His Job Search

Photo: Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

John Fetterman, the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic candidate for the United States Senate for Pennsylvania, is just like us: he got his friend Mehmet a Cameo from everyone’s favorite meatball, Jersey Shore’s Snooki. Except his pal is best known as Dr. Oz and is actually running as the Republican senator for Pennsylvania. In Snooki’s cameo message, where she did not realize it was a political meme for Dr. Oz, she stated that she “heard that [he] moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to look for a new job.” As a Jersey girl, she could not imagine why anyone would want to leave Jersey. “I know you’re away from home, and you’re in a new place, but Jersey will not forget you,” concluded Snooki. “You’ll be back home in Jersey soon. This is only temporary.”

Hey @DrOz 👋



JERSEY loves you + will not forget you!!! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/YmaXfMpzUK — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 14, 2022

During Fetterman’s campaign, he’s been critical of his opponent Oz as he used his in-law’s address to vote in Pennsylvania and moved there in recent years. An advisor to Fetterman told Sam Stein of MSNBC that the campaign paid $393.75 for the cameo from Snooki. In response to a Daily Beast article asking if he could “shitpost” his way to the senate, Fetterman tweeted, “I mean we sure are trying.” If Fetterman is looking for another reality star to use for his next move, Survivor’s Jeff Probst might be available.

Am told by a Fetterman adviser that the Snooki Cameo that they put out to troll Dr. Oz cost the campaign $393.75 — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 14, 2022

I mean we sure are tryinghttps://t.co/1YQ8mlIHKN — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 6, 2022