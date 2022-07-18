Release the McCracken! New Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home Reboots Are Coming

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Boomerang and Cartoon Network

The City of Townsville … is in Europe now. Legendary animator Craig McCracken has signed on to develop reboots of his Cartoon Network series The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends at Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. A press release says that the Foster’s reboot will be aimed at younger kids, “welcoming a new cast of preschool-aged imaginary friends.” A home full of lovable, colorful imaginary friends is a rock-solid concept for a preschool-aged show … as long as this iteration doesn’t feature a character screaming for mercy while being eaten alive.

As for the Powerpuff reboot, it “revisits and expands upon the world of the original series as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup face off against a gallery of villains comprised of familiar foes and new threats.” This certainly isn’t the first time we’ve been told we’re getting a Powerpuff Girls reboot. There was the 2016 version, which got middling reviews but gave us a new member of the squad, Bliss. And then there’s the live-action CW version, which has been rewritten, recast, and reneged upon since its 2020 announcement.

In the meantime, there’s always the Run-of-the-Mill Girls.