Rapper Kodak Black Arrested in Florida

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested Friday in Florida after police allegedly found “dozens of oxycodone pills” in his vehicle during a traffic stop, according to Deadline. He was reportedly pulled over due to illegal window tint and expired tags. After being pulled over, the police searched the car due to a “strong odor of marijuana.” When searching, police allegedly found the pills and arrested Black. His lawyers told TMZ that his legal team negotiated bail for $75,000 after being booked on two charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking in oxycodone.

Black has previously found a way to premiere new tracks while preparing for his defense in the courtroom. Back in 2021, while facing a criminal sexual-conduct charge and after being pardoned by former President Donald Trump for a different offense, he released “Thugged Out” alongside YNW Melly.