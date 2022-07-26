Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She hopped off the plane at LAX, then got served with court documents. Welcome (back) to the land of fame excess, Erika Jayne. Per “Page Six,” the Reality Housewives of Beverly Hills star returned from a vacation to Hawaii and was informed of a new $50 million racketeering lawsuit against her. Photos show Jayne being approached in the Los Angeles airport’s baggage claim area and given two stacks of paper. According to “Page Six,” she is accused of nine charges, including racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful business practice and deceit, and more.

The lawsuit filed by Edelson PC alleges that Jayne and her ex-husband Tom Girardi “routinely misappropriated client settlement money to project an image of wealth and to prop up a lifestyle made for reality TV.” In particular, Jayne is accused of purposely flaunting a luxurious lifestyle and acting as the “frontwoman” selling a story of success to the world and “unsuspecting clients” at Girardi’s law firm, Girardi Keese. Allegedly, Jayne was aware that Girardi was embezzling settlement funds that were intended to help victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 crash. The suit further claims that the EJ Global company was “created for the purpose of funneling money from Girardi Keese to benefit Erika.”

If you think this all sounds a bit familiar, your instincts are right. Jayne has faced multiple embezzlement allegations. Back in April, she was hit with a $55 million racketeering lawsuit that similarly accused her of being the “frontwoman” for Girardi’s “schemes.” A lawyer told “Page Six” that the April lawsuit, which Jayne was ultimately dismissed from, was “more limited” in legal scope than this latest case. Perhaps we’ll hear more about it one day, in court… or a Housewives confessional.