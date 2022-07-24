Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Second New Album of 2022

Photo: Redferns

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been, as they say, booked and busy this year — and it looks like they’re staying that way. While on tour for their comeback record, Unlimited Love, the band (including on-and-off guitarist John Frusciante) announced yet another new album: Return of the Dream Canteen, which drops on October 14. “We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs,” the California rock legends said in statement. “Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs (…) Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking.” Return of the Dream Canteen, like Unlimited Love, was produced by Rick Rubin. The band is currently on a gigantic summer tour that features appearances from the Strokes, Haim, St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, Thundercat, Beck, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, and King Princess. Return of the Dream Canteen is available for preorder here.

RETURN OF THE DREAM CANTEEN OUT OCT. 14https://t.co/H6XPFrYFRf pic.twitter.com/hPH9GTQZhS — Red Hot Chili Peppers (@ChiliPeppers) July 24, 2022