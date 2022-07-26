Retta Is Still ‘Salty’ About the Good Girls Cancelation

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Crime junkies were shocked when NBC murdered canceled Good Girls last year, one month after announcing the renewal for their final season. But Retta, who played Ruby Hill in the drama series, shared that the series cancelation may not have been a team effort like how the awful crimes the three mothers did were. During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Retta revealed that Good Girls’ fifth and final season was “very close” to happening but didn’t due to one unnamed cast member. “One person ruined it for all of the cast and crew, and so it’s not back,” she explained. When asked why the one person couldn’t have been replaced to continue the show, Retta shared that the decision was made too close to when production would’ve started, so the show didn’t have the time to rewrite the season. “Trust me, Kelly! I’m salty,” she concluded.

Around the time of cancellation news, outlets like TV Line and E! News started reporting that the series was canceled due to negotiations with Manny Montana, who played Rio. Various interviews between Christina Hendricks and Montana were tense, and they both described their relationship on the show as “professional.” However, many Hollywood insiders like director Matthew Cherry pointed out that Montana should not be made a “scapegoat” when NBC could’ve given everyone a raise. “These studios and networks ain’t broke,” tweeted Cherry in 2021. While no rumors have been confirmed on if there was a specific reason the show was canceled, fans are also still salty about the cancelation.

Vulture has reached out to Manny Montana’s reps for comment.