Ex–Beverly Hills Housewife and current TV resident of one Blue Stone Manor Taylor Armstrong revealed her truth about an ancient Real Housewives filming mystery on Watch What Happens Live July 11. A fan inquired about the origin of Denise Richards’s iconic “Bravo, Bravo, fucking Bravo” line, wondering if she got the idea to yell it during an argument from Armstrong, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Vanderpump in order to get production to stop filming. Taylor responded quickly: “No!” Instead, some of them would “sing songs” they knew Bravo would not purchase the copyrights for. “Like, we would sing ‘HBD’ or Michael Jackson,” Armstrong explained. (In 2020 during an RHOBH After Show episode, however, Kyle Richards claims they did use it early in the series while touching up their makeup.) Armstrong also spilled that she and Richards had their own code for when they were too drunk on-camera, which involved saying to the other, “Uh, your earring’s falling out.” “Which, I guess, she didn’t have my back so often,” Armstrong threw in. All this to say, cast Armstrong and her finger on Real Housewives of Orange County immediately.

