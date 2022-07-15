Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ricky Martin’s attorney has denied allegations of incest and abuse made in domestic violence charges filed by the singer’s nephew, who he claims is “struggling with deep mental health challenges.” “Ricky Martin has, of course, never been - and would never be - involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” Martin’s attorney said in a statement to Vulture. “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

After news dropped that Martin had received a restraining order from an unnamed person in Puerto Rico earlier this month, the singer responded on Twitter on July 4, claiming that the order was based on “completely false” allegations and stating that he would “respond through the judicial process.” The identity of the accuser was later revealed to be Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. Martin’s brother, Eric Martin went live on Facebook on July 3 and revealed in Spanish that the accuser was his and Ricky’s nephew, son of their sister Vanessa Martin. Per AP News, Sanchez’s protective order alleges that he was in a relationship with his uncle for seven months. When Sanchez attempted to end the relationship, Martin reportedly “did not take it well” and loitered outside of his nephew’s home. Allegedly fearing for his safety, Sanchez issued a restraining order. A police spokesman told AP News that Sanchez did not go through the police for his restraining order and went straight to the court for the request. A hearing in the case will take place on July 21, just one week after Martin released his latest EP, Play.