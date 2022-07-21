Ricky Martin’s Nephew Pulls Abuse Claims, Restraining Order Dismissed

Photo: Laurent Koffel/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Ricky Martin’s nephew is no longer alleging the singer had an affair with him. Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, who is 21, requested the case and temporary restraining order be dismissed in a virtual hearing in Puerto Rican court. The judge granted the dismissal after assurances that Sanchez came forward voluntarily. “We took the decision very happily,” said Joaquín Monserrate, an attorney for Martin. “We’re just enjoying that justice finally has been done.” Martin’s attorneys additionally confirmed they had not promised Sanchez anything in exchange for pulling the claims. They had previously claimed he was struggling with his mental health.

Martin maintained his innocence last week, when details of the allegations became public after a temporary restraining order was first granted. At that time, Sanchez said that he dated Martin for seven months and that Martin had appeared outside his home after he attempted to end the relationship. Sanchez claimed he was afraid for his safety. “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting,” Martin’s attorneys said at the time.