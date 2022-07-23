Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

During DC’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, attendees were given lightning-bolt lanyards that would light up sometime during the event. But there are so many lightning-bolt people in the DC universe! Even Shazam! thinks so. Fellow lightning-bolt hero Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson floated onto the stage in costume to talk about the upcoming film, Black Adam. The Rock described the new movie as a way to “usher” in a new era of DC heroes. But not everyone’s entrance was as glamorous as floating in. During the panel, Aldis Hodge, who plays Hawkman, revealed that The Rock personally called him to tell him he got the part in the film. But Hodge was skeptical and thought he received a prank phone call, unknowingly telling Johnson to “fuck off” until he realized it was him. It’s not every day that The Rock calls you but hopefully, Hodge updated his caller ID settings for his next big role or at least asked them to FaceTime to confirm their identity. As Hodge and Johnson form a new family in the DC universe, it seems that Johnson might not be able to escape his old franchise.

The new trailer of Shazam! Fury of the Gods includes a Fast and Furious joke that’s all about family, even though Johnson is estranged from them. In the sequel film, Billy Baston (Asher Angel and Zachary Levi) deals with his fears of growing up into an adult and feeling imposter syndrome in the superhero space. Fighting against him are the Daughters of Atlas, played by Lucy Liu, Rachel Zegler, and Helen Mirren, who all make appearances during the panel. While Levi refuses to answer if his character would fight against Superman or Black Adam, he does confirm that he will battle dragons. Just hopefully not Game of Thrones dragons.