Ok, Werewolves Have Officially Taken Over Comic-Con Day 1

Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

It’s officially a wolf pack summer, at least for the first day of San Diego Comic-Con. While the sparkly vampires have been hiding from the sun, werewolves have taken center stage at the con and in the upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie teaser trailer, where a fan favorite appears to return. While some were hoping Dylan O’Brien or Arden Cho would make a surprise cameo, fans had no idea they were set for an even bigger shock: Crystal Reed’s character Allison, who died in season 3 of the series, is back from the dead.

Reed, who left the show to pursue other projects, was moved to tears when she heard her beloved character may return for the film, show creator Jeff Davis revealed during the Teen Wolf panel at Comic-Con. “I wanted to make sure I did the character justice,” Davis revealed. “Having her back was amazing. I texted Crystal, ‘We don’t really have a story yet. I mostly have ideas but I always said if I was gonna do a movie, I would bring back Allison.’ She texted back and said that she burst into tears. She was in from that moment.” Davis also described the film as “a short Season 7” of Teen Wolf, despite no official plans for a new season of the show. There is currently no release date for the film, but it will reportedly be released sometime this year on Paramount+.

While there might not be official plans for an entire season, fans can still enjoy more werewolves in a new series from Paramount+ from Davis, sprinkled with another surprise casting announcement during SDCC. Vampire Slayer Sarah Michelle Gellar will star and executive produce the new series Wolf Pack, a Teen Wolf spin-off. Gellar will play Investigator Kristin Ramsey, a “highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles,” according to Deadline. Previously announced cast members include Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray. Wolf Pack is set to be released to the wolves later this year on Paramount+. Hopefully on a full moon, aka the perfect night to howl.