Trailblazing Country Star Shania Twain Is Not Just a Girl in New Netflix Doc

Country-pop queen Shania Twain blazes a path to stardom in her upcoming Netflix documentary, Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl. The film traces the singer’s rise from her humble upbringing in the small town of Timmins, Ontario, when she was just a girl inspired by Dolly Parton, to her very first meetings with her Nashville label and her future husband, the rock producer Mutt Lange, before the release of her breakthrough album, The Woman in Me, and all the way up to the present day. Featuring studio-session footage and brand-new interviews with Twain, Lionel Richie, Diplo, Avril Lavigne, and Orville Peck, the doc promises a holistic window onto the artist both on and off the stage. It also aims to touch on her impact across LGBTQ+ communities and feminism in the ’90s. Sound like a lot to unpack? Watch the trailer above. The movie and the companion compilation album are out on July 26 on Netflix.

Related