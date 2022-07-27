Shawn Mendes Cancels Wonder World Tour for His Mental Health

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes is taking time for himself. The pop singer-songwriter announced that he is canceling his full North American and European tour behind his 2020 album Wonder. That comes after Mendes announced in early July that he would be canceling three weeks of touring for his mental health after playing the first seven shows of his tour. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and Ive hit a breaking point,” he wrote at the time. Now Mendes says he made the decision to cancel the full tour in collaboration with his team and health professionals. “I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” he wrote today. Mendes has been open about his anxiety, even writing about it in his 2018 single “In My Blood.” He added in his most recent statement that he would continue working on new music in his time off and would eventually pick up touring again. “I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal,” Mendes wrote to fans.