Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan Get Around NDAs in the She Said Trailer

She Said is poised to transport audiences to several depressing news cycles ago, back to 2017. Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who brought Harvey Weinstein’s sexual-harassment and intimidation campaigns to light and won a Pulitzer for their trouble. Before that story broke, Weinstein’s behavior was just a well-circulated rumor. Courtney Love alluded to it on the red carpet, certain people had distanced themselves from Weinstein or confronted him (for example, Brad Pitt, who produced She Said through his Plan B shingle), but that was it. The story not only helped take down Weinstein, it helped cement the Me Too movement in the cultural zeitgeist. Co-starring Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, and Samantha Morton, She Said premieres November 18.

