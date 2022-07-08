Shonda Rhimes and Julia Quinn to Expand Shondaland With Bridgerton Prequel Novel

The super-producer’s first novel. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

There’s a new development in the saga of “How to Get Away With Having Inescapable Amounts of Content.” Shonda Rhimes is collaborating with Julia Quinn, the writer of the original Bridgerton book series, to write a prequel novel about the life of Queen Charlotte to go with the Bridgerton spinoff series currently in development, per Variety. To get this straight: Bridgerton began as a book series by Julia Quinn, then became a TV show executive-produced by Shonda Rhimes, then Rhimes began developing a spinoff series from Bridgerton, and now she’s co-authoring a novel adaptation of the spinoff series before it even debuts. A Bridgerton of content, indeed.

The story will follow a young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) meeting and marrying a young King George (Corey Mylchreest). We know from the original Bridgerton series, in which Charlotte’s played by Golda Rosheuvel, that within their world, having a Black queen led to a color-blind social shift in England. There is no word yet as to when the spinoff or the book will come out, but we look forward to Shonda Rhimes’s continued world domination nonetheless.