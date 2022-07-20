Please Don’t Destroy? More Like Please Do Make a Movie.

Photo: Please Don’t Destroy/YouTube

Saturday Night Live’s golden sketch trio, Please Don’t Destroy, are going on a hunt for gold in an upcoming buddy comedy for Universal Pictures, Variety announced July 20. The group’s members, Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, will write and star in the film as “three childhood friends who live and work together” who decide “they don’t like their life trajectory,” so they “set off to find a gold treasure that is rumored to be buried in the nearby mountain.” Judd Apatow, fresh off receiving multiple Emmy nominations for his documentary George Carlin’s American Dream, is producing the movie, and veteran comedy director Paul Briganti — best known for his work on SNL — is set to direct. Production for the film is already underway in North Carolina, so presumably the trio will have to leave their SNL office to shoot it. The COVID-19 compliance officer on set is likely going to have a field day trying to confirm where Marshall got his vaccination.

The film marks the first movie from the trio, who rose to prominence via viral sketches on social media before breaking out on SNL. The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on August 18, 2023. Perhaps now that they are about to become bona fide movie stars, they’ll no longer have to suffer the fate of being “Three Sad Virgins.”