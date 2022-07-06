Song Exploder Is Exploding Books Now

Photo: Gerry Hanan/Getty Images for SXSW

Hrishikesh Hirway can’t stop blowing up great works of art. The Song Exploder host announced his latest podcast, Book Exploder, in his newsletter July 6. “Just like Song Exploder, it’s about the choices and decisions that go into creating something, as told by the author,” he wrote. Since Hirway is a musician and not an author, he roped in a ringer to conduct the interviews for the show: The Orchid Thief author and former Crybabies (rip) co-host Susan Orlean. Guest include Min Jin Lee on Pachinko, Carmen Miranda Machado on In the Dream House, Celeste Ng on Little Fires Everywhere, Michael Cunningham on The Hours, and George Saunders on the short story “Victory Lap.” And the first ep will be Hirway interviewing Orlean about The Library Book. Book Exploder begins August 3.