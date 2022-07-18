Steven Spielberg Directed His First Music Video … for Marcus Mumford

More than 50 years into his career, Steven Spielberg is still crossing off accomplishments. Take today, when he released his first music video. Spielberg directed the visual for none other than … uh, the guy from Mumford & Sons. The video is for “Cannibal,” Marcus Mumford’s debut solo single, a new dose of the same jangly pop-folk he popularized more than a decade ago. (Mumford’s solo career comes after Winston Marshall left the Sons in 2021 to freely spew his alt-right views.) The visual is cinephile bait: one shot, in black-and-white, done on Spielberg’s iPhone. Mumford revealed on Twitter that they filmed the video in early July in a high-school gym and that Spielberg “just got it.” The project’s skeleton crew consisted of Spielberg’s wife, Kate Capshaw, who served as “dolly grip” by carting Spielberg around on a rolling chair (along with producing and art-directing); his longtime co-producer Krystie Macosco Krieger; and Mumford’s wife, Carey Mulligan, who nabbed her first Spielberg credit by handling costumes and sound. If we’re in for a pop-folk revival, now you know who to blame.