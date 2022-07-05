A Metallica Bandmate’s Son Shredded for Eddie on Stranger Things

Photo: Netflix

Spoilers for Stranger Things 4 Part 2

Metallica more than gave their blessings for their song “Master of Puppets” to be used in the big damn finale of Stranger Things 4 Part 2. They leant one of their son’s to the effort. Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo, recorded tracks for Eddie’s supernatural guitar solo, with help from Kirk Hammett. “**Spoiler Alert** That’s my boy! Proud of ya Tye!” Trujillo wrote on Instagram. “and big thanks to @kirkhammett on helping!”

Sorry to Eddie, but this is an honor that he wouldn’t have recognized. Stranger Things 4 takes place in March of 1986, months before OG bassist Cliff Burton died in a tour bus accident. Trujillo began playing bass for Metallica during their Some Kind of Monster era, and was made an official band member in 2003. Metallica also shouted out Stranger Things in an official band IG post, writing “It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”