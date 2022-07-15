*cries in gay* Photo: Netflix

It’s official: Will Byers is a disco-dancing, Oscar Wilde–reading, Streisand ticket-holding, Friend of Dorothy, know what I’m saying? In other words, Yep, He’s Gay! “It’s 100 percent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike,” Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp told Variety, confirming the character’s sexuality. As recently as May, Schnapp said it was “up to the audience’s interpretation,” and that was just a few months ago. Schnapp additionally acknowledged that his scene with Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) in the show’s finale was written to be Jonathan telling Will that he understood that his brother is gay, and that it’s okay. “It’s also very important for people to see that Will is not alone — because all we ever see of him is struggling and feeling depressed and that he can’t be himself,” Schnapp said. “Jonathan is talking to him in code — it’s just the perfect way to tell someone like Will that he cares about him and he accepts him no matter what.” Some people still had issues with the vagueness of that finale, but Schnapp confirms it in absolute truths, subtext be damned!

Meanwhile, Schnapp also addressed the whole “Doja Cat is mad at 17-year-old Noah Schnapp for telling the internet that she is a (Doja) cat in heat for Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn” situation. Turns out? No hard feelings. “I posted that not thinking too much of it, but obviously it hurt her feelings,” said Schnapp. “So, as I should, I apologized and she was totally okay with it, and was like, ‘I’m sorry how I reacted.’ It was all good. I love her.”