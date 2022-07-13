Has Succession Season 4 Started Production? Uh-huh.

“Three tickets to Minions: The Rise of Gru, please.” Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO

It’s summertime in New York City, which means kids are out of school, people are hitting the beach, and the cast of Succession is being fitted for suits and pushed back into the boardroom. As of today, the show has officially begun production on its fourth season. Below, everything we know so far about Succession’s new season.

On July 12, after Emmy nominations were released (including 25 for Succession season three!), Nicholas Braun told Deadline that Cousin Greg “shifts into another gear” this season and is abandoning some of his fear-based ways: “He’s like, ‘Take me to the dark side.’” Just call him Darth Vetter.

Previously, a press release from HBO gave a sneak peek of the filming location; based on the baseboards and wall-panel moldings in the background, we’re going to guess this scene could be set in the Metropolitan Museum–adjacent apartment of Logan Roy (Brian Cox). The production slate shows that Mark Mylod is directing episode one of season four. The press release also gives the logline:

In the ten-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

Nicholas Braun, who plays Cousin Greg, has made it clear that he’s “Rolling into season 4” in a Ferrari that is definitely both real and his.