Technoblade, Late Minecraft YouTuber, Honored by Gaming World

Technoblade, a beloved Minecraft YouTuber, has died from cancer at the age of 23. His death was announced in a YouTube video titled “so long nerds” in which his parents read a letter Technoblade wrote prior to his death. “Hello, everyone, Technoblade here. If you are watching this, I am dead,” he begins. Technoblade additionally revealed his real name, Alex, which he’d previously claimed was Dave in what he deemed one of his “most successful pranks.” He ended the letter by saying, “If I had another 100 lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life.”

YouTubers like pokimane, TommyInnit, Jacksepticeye, and more who knew and enjoyed Technoblade have paid tribute to the creator online alongside fans, trending the hashtag #technobladeneverdies. “We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade,” the official game tweeted. “He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be missed dearly.” Read more tweets in honor of Technoblade below.

rip technoblade. you inspired millions around the world, and your legacy will live on forever. ❤️



oh, and fuck cancer. — pokimane ❤️ (@pokimanelol) July 1, 2022

I'll never forget the day I met Technoblade. I left work early to play in a Minecraft tournament with him. I barely knew how to play... and the dude still carried us to win the entire fucking event.



Rest in peace, big guy. You'll always be a legend. — Schlatt (@jschlatt) July 1, 2022

Technoblade is a fucking legend. From being a massive fan, to one of his actual friends, I can’t describe how thankful I am to have been in his life.

I just know he’s strategizing in heaven on how to beat God. This isn’t a joke. look at the screenshot.



rest in peace pic.twitter.com/ntb2C5bdLM — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) July 1, 2022

RIP Technoblade, the world just lost a great person — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) July 1, 2022

Technoblade has passed away after his battle with cancer, his father delivered a final message on his behalf today.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/z2dL5xzjvB — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 1, 2022

We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade. He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be missed dearly. 🐷👑🗡️ — Minecraft (@Minecraft) July 1, 2022

Techno was also my little brother’s favorite Youtuber. I mentioned this to him offhandedly on a call one time, this arrived on my doorstep a few days later. My Christmas gift in 2019 to my brother was the first signed Technoblade Youtooz, well before any were officially launched. pic.twitter.com/nEJ9cdGfQh — connor (@ConnorEatsPants) July 1, 2022

RIP Technoblade. An absolute legend in the community whose influence was felt far and wide. Fuck cancer — Jacksepticeye (@Jacksepticeye) July 1, 2022

Technoblade was someone so many of us looked up to, myself included.



Thank you for everything you did for so many.



The world won't be the same without you — Eret | Alastair 🦩 (@Eret) July 1, 2022

Technoblade's personality and sense of humor were a true inspiration to me and countless others. Thank you for everything you gave to a world that took you too soon, you will always be a legend.



Rest in peace, Technoblade. — Slimecicle (@Slimecicle) July 1, 2022

Rest in Peace Technoblade. Words can't express how much you will be missed. The lives you've touched and the impact you've had on them will last forever.



Goodbye Techno <3 — BadBoyHalo (@BadBoyHalo) July 1, 2022

I’ve been rewatching Technoblade’s for the past hour



He was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of times



I’ll always look up to him



Rest In Peace <3 — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) July 1, 2022

Rest in peace Technoblade , he always treated me with pure kindness and never excluded me from anything. He couldn’t of been a kinder person!



Thank you for everything you’ve done for this community, it will never be the same without you. ❤️ — Captain Puffy - Cara (@CptPuffy) July 1, 2022

I had the opportunity to express to Technoblade how much admiration and respect I had for him, not only for the massive impact he had on all of us, but also for keeping his incredible humor even in the darkest moments.



I will miss him so much.

Rest In Peace ❤️ — Quackity (@Quackity) July 1, 2022

Fuck cancer. You are a legend, you have brought millions of people happiness and joy everyday for years and for that we thank you. You will be missed.



Rest in Peace, Technoblade — Punz (@Punztw) July 1, 2022

Technoblade was one of the most genuine, honest and hard working people I was lucky enough to meet. The impact he made on the community and the people he helped will live on forever ❤️



Fuck cancer — Scott Smajor (@Smajor1995) July 1, 2022