The Bear Renewed for Season Two, Jeremy Allen White Lovers Rejoice

Get your thirst tweets ready, friends: The Bear is returning for a second season. The FX hit landed in our collective consciousness in June and quickly became one of the buzziest shows of the year. It follows Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), a fine-dining chef who returns to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop — the Original Beef of Chicagoland — after his brother’s tragic suicide. Together with a ragtag team of kitchen staff (featuring a standout performance from Ayo Edebiri) and his amoral cousin, he tries to save the small business drowning in debt and family history. I would be remiss to not mention the Jeremy Allen White of it all — since the show’s debut, netizens have been making their lust for the Shameless actor well known online in what amounts to one of the thirstiest acts of free marketing this summer has seen. Can’t wait for season two? Rewatch season one of The Bear on Hulu, and don’t forget to say “Yes, chef!”

