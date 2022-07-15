The Boys College Spinoff, Gen V, Promises a Superhero Euphoria

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage via Getty Images

Okay, what if there were a college-aged Sky High that had way more glitter? It’s happening in the new spinoff of The Boys, coming soon with an all-new cast. Announced on July 15, Gen V is set to star Lizze Broadway, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. The series is set in “America’s only college exclusively for superheroes,” per the logline, and will follow the lives of “hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test.” Schwarzenegger described it as “Euphoria meets superheroes” to Variety, while the show’s logline compares it to The Hunger Games. The Boys cinematic universe continues to unfold, and we’ve never, ever been happier.

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022