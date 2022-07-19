Two White Guys Are Going to Space!

Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for JAJA Tequila

Two white guys are going into space! But not just any two white guys; it’s The Chainsmokers. The Associated Press reported that Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers will perform on the “edge of space” in 2024. Through the space tourism agency, World View, the duo will become the first musical artists to perform in space. “We have always dreamed of going to space and are stoked to collaborate with World View to have this adventure and experience,” said The Chainsmokers in a statement to Associated Press that mirrors an answer to what you’d like to be when you grow up. Known for hits like “Closer” and “Something Just Like This,” the company chose the ‘Smokers for their ability to reach “a lot of different age groups” that are passionate about their art.

Other celebrities that have been invited to venture “where no man has gone before” are William Shatner, Michael Strahan, Jeff Bezos, and Richard Branson. If The Chainsmokers need another person to join as an audience member, maybe Pete Davidson will finally be available for the ride.