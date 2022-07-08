The Last Movie Stars Trailer: Ethan Hawke Directs George Clooney As Paul Newman

And now we know Ethan Hawke listens to Lana Del Rey. The trailer for Hawke’s new six-part documentary, The Last Movie Stars, is scored by Lana’s “Beautiful People Beautiful Problems,” which is perfectly on the nose for a series about the partnership between Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. Told in the couple’s own words, Hawke directs George Clooney and Laura Linney as Paul and Joanne, respectively, joined by Oscar Isaac, Melanie Griffith, Sam Rockwell, Billy Crudup, Sally Field, Zoe Kazan, Karen Allen, Steve Zahn, and LaTanya Richardson Jackson over Zoom.

“A long-abandoned project that Newman commissioned from friend and screenwriter Stewart Stern,” the press release reads. “Stern interviewed close friends, family, and artistic collaborators Elia Kazan, Sidney Lumet, Karl Malden, Sidney Pollack, Gore Vidal, Jacqueline Witte, Joanne Woodward, and others for a planned memoir” at Newman’s request. The actors will read the transcriptions of these interviews for the documentary. Currently unclear if any Lana songs will be in the actual film, out July 21 on HBO Max, but RIP Newman — you would have loved the lyrics “My pussy tastes like Pepsi-Cola.”