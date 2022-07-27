David Krumholtz Will Reprise His Role as Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clauses

Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Disney+ has a present just for us: David Krumholtz will reprise his role as Bernard the Elf in the upcoming spin-off series of The Santa Clause films, according to Deadline. Krumholtz played Bernard in the first two movies in the three-film franchise, but was not present in the third film, so his return is an especially wonderful present to wake up to this [*checks calendar*] July morning. It is especially exciting for the many who had sexual awakenings because of Krumholtz’s role as Bernard, a thing that really happened. Tim Allen will also be reprising his role as Scott Calvin, a.k.a. Santa Claus, alongside Elizabeth Mitchell, who will again play Carol Calvin/Mrs. Claus. The series will follow Scott’s attempts to find a new Santa after he begins to lose his magic. Co-stars include Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra, Devin Bright as Noel, Austin Kane as Cal, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace, and Kal Penn as Simon Choski. (Hmm, interesting initials there.) Of course, in the original film, Scott only gets the gig via involuntary Santa slaughter, but hoping he can avoid that fate.